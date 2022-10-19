Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ministry of Equality reminds Public to register their interest for Women’s Mentorship Programme Fourth Cycle

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2022

The Ministry for Equality officially today launched the next cycle of its successful Women’s Mentorship Programme on Wednesday.

The programme, which is now on its fourth cycle has proven to be very successful and has become a well-established programme organised by the Ministry of Equality, said a statement from the Government.
The Ministry is inviting potential new mentors and mentees to register their interest.

The Programme was first announced by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, on International Women’s Day in March 2018 and has formed a key part of the Ministry of Equality’s gender equality strategy since.
A total of 89 mentees have benefitted from the advice and expertise of well-established local and leading professionals in its previous three cycles.

The aim of the Programme is to support women’s professional progress and to develop the mentees’ skills so that they can confidently aspire to positions of leadership and management.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme is open to women over the age of 18, who are resident in Gibraltar and who feel that they would benefit from a mentor.

If interested, potential mentees are encouraged to email equality@gibraltar.gov.gi to register their interest.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, so if applicants are not successful in securing a mentor in the first round, it is likely that they will be matched with a mentor for the next three-month cycle.
The deadline for completed applications is Friday, November 4.

Mentors are encouraged to register their interest by sending an e-mail to equality@gibraltar.gov.gi.

Mentors who take part in this Programme are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to mentees seeking career advice and support. Mentors must attend a mentor orientation meeting prior to their first mentoring session with a mentee.

“This programme has been extremely successful and I can wholeheartedly say that a lot of mentees have already benefitted from it. Needless to say, it has also been a very gratifying experience for mentors as well,” said Ms Sacramento.

“I have heard from many of them who have told me that it has been an invaluable experience for them. Not only have they been able to support their mentees but they have also been enriched by the mentoring experience.”

“Many of the mentor/mentee partnerships have also developed long-standing positive relationships which have continued after the official conclusion of the Programme. I would like to encourage all eligible women to take up this great opportunity and invite them to register their interest with the Ministry of Equality as soon as possible,” she added.

Most Read

Local News

DPC to discuss application for major development on Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Mayor pays tribute to staff on John Cochrane Ward

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for North Front mortuary

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Local News

GHA announces new system for GP appointments

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Local News

Ombudsman urges transparency on income criteria for residency applications

Mon 17th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ministry of Business, Tourism and the Port become Dementia Friends

19th October 2022

Local News
Rope Rescue reaccreditation courses for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

19th October 2022

Local News
GibTalks 2023

19th October 2022

Local News
Lightning Talks set to form part of Gibraltar Literature Week

19th October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022