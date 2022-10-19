Ministry of Equality reminds Public to register their interest for Women’s Mentorship Programme Fourth Cycle

The Ministry for Equality officially today launched the next cycle of its successful Women’s Mentorship Programme on Wednesday.

The programme, which is now on its fourth cycle has proven to be very successful and has become a well-established programme organised by the Ministry of Equality, said a statement from the Government.

The Ministry is inviting potential new mentors and mentees to register their interest.

The Programme was first announced by the Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, on International Women’s Day in March 2018 and has formed a key part of the Ministry of Equality’s gender equality strategy since.

A total of 89 mentees have benefitted from the advice and expertise of well-established local and leading professionals in its previous three cycles.

The aim of the Programme is to support women’s professional progress and to develop the mentees’ skills so that they can confidently aspire to positions of leadership and management.

The Women’s Mentorship Programme is open to women over the age of 18, who are resident in Gibraltar and who feel that they would benefit from a mentor.

If interested, potential mentees are encouraged to email equality@gibraltar.gov.gi to register their interest.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, so if applicants are not successful in securing a mentor in the first round, it is likely that they will be matched with a mentor for the next three-month cycle.

The deadline for completed applications is Friday, November 4.

Mentors are encouraged to register their interest by sending an e-mail to equality@gibraltar.gov.gi.

Mentors who take part in this Programme are volunteers with significant experience and expertise, who can offer advice and learning opportunities to mentees seeking career advice and support. Mentors must attend a mentor orientation meeting prior to their first mentoring session with a mentee.

“This programme has been extremely successful and I can wholeheartedly say that a lot of mentees have already benefitted from it. Needless to say, it has also been a very gratifying experience for mentors as well,” said Ms Sacramento.

“I have heard from many of them who have told me that it has been an invaluable experience for them. Not only have they been able to support their mentees but they have also been enriched by the mentoring experience.”

“Many of the mentor/mentee partnerships have also developed long-standing positive relationships which have continued after the official conclusion of the Programme. I would like to encourage all eligible women to take up this great opportunity and invite them to register their interest with the Ministry of Equality as soon as possible,” she added.