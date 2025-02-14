Ministry of Equality to mark International Women’s Day with conference event

A conference marking International Women’s Day is set to take place on March 4 at the Suborn.

The theme for the conference is ‘For ALL women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.’

The conference aims to celebrate women’s achievements and to acknowledge the powerful contributions women make to community life.

It will also explore several gender equality issues.

The conference will run from 9am to 1pm and will include panel discussions, Q and As, personal testimony and interactive engagement.

“Marking International Women’s Day is an opportunity to take stock of how far we have come with regards to gender equality and women’s rights, but it is also an opportunity to reflect on what remains to be done,” the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, said.

“Creating a diverse and inclusive platform for conversations around gender equality is crucial so that there can be positive and lasting outcomes and I’m sure that the conference will be very well-placed to do so.”

The event is open to the public, but registration is necessary.

Early registration is recommended as spaces are limited, please advise of any accessibility or dietary requirements upon registration.

To register please contact meect@gibraltar.gov.gi or telephone 200 42509.