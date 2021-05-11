Minute’s silence held for Prince Philip
A minute’s silence was held in Gibraltar Parliament yesterday as MPs paid tribute to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, at the first session since his death. In his address, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo focused on the strong links forged between Prince Philip and Gibraltar. “Prince Philip always had an interest in Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo...
