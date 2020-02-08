Miss Gibraltar 2020 pageant open for entries

Gibraltar Cultural Services is inviting young women to sign up and participate in the Miss Gibraltar 2020 pageant.

The pageant will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre and its organisation this year is spearheaded by Gibraltar Cultural Services and Gibmedia.

The production team encourage the young women who to use this as a platform to express and

challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience.

“It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals from the entertainment and fashion industry,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

Contestants must be aged between 17 (as at June 6, 2020) and not more than 26 years old (as at

December 31, 2020).

The first 10 contestants to sign for the Pageant will each receive £500. The winner of the Pageant will represent Gibraltar at the Miss World Pageant, later in the year.

The winner of Miss Gibraltar 2020 will receive £2,000 cash, £3,500 clothing allowance and

participation at Miss World 2020.

The 1st Princess is set to receive £1,000 cash and £500 clothing allowance, and the 2nd Princess will receive £500 cash and £500 clothing allowance.