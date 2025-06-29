Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Miss Gibraltar contestants shine in red carpet collaboration

Photos by John Holmes

By Chronicle Staff
29th June 2025

Main Street was transformed into a stylish runway this week as the Miss Gibraltar 2025 contestants took part in a pop-up fashion showcase, organised by the Gibraltar fashion collective in collaboration with No.1 Models and The Wine Shop.

With a red carpet rolled out in the heart of town, the event also stopped passers-by in their tracks, offering an unexpected spectacle of fashion and flair.

Each of the seven contestants modelled four unique looks from local designers as part of the Future of Fashion initiative led by the Gibraltar Fashion Collective.

This year’s Miss Gibraltar contestants are: Emma Dalmedo, Chelsea Collins, Ashlyn Gonzalez, Julia Horne, Thalia Guerra, Niah Guiling, and Gabriella Olivero.

“The designs blended sustainability, innovation, and artistic expression, giving the public and guests a rare glimpse into the vibrant talent emerging from Gibraltar’s creative scene,” organisers said.

The event was not only an opportunity for the contestants to gain valuable modelling and stage experience ahead of the upcoming Miss Gibraltar pageant, but also a platform to spotlight the work of local fashion creatives.

“It was a true celebration of collaboration and community.”

The contestants and designers guests were treated to an exclusive wine tasting courtesy of the wine shop, rounding off the evening in style and strengthening ties between the pageant, the fashion industry, and local business.

Charlene Figueras, founding member of the Gibraltar Fashion Collective, said: “This event shows the magic that can happen when different parts of our community come together. The contestants were confident, the designers inspiring, and the support from local businesses made it all the more special.”

