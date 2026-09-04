Miss Gibraltar ready for final step of Miss World pageant

Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne is preparing for the final stages of the Miss World pageant which takes place on Saturday, September 5, in the Vietnamese city of Nha Trang.

Regardless of the result, Ms Horne has had a successful journey so far, winning and reaching the finals of several awards during the pageant. She has been accompanied by Kelvin Hewitt during the journey, the director of Miss Gibraltar pageant.

She reached the Top 5 in Europe in the Miss World Multimedia Challenge, alongside finalists from Belgium, Germany, Scotland and Spain.

According to the Miss World organisation, national ambassadors used their multimedia platforms to share their personalities, passions, friendships and the positive impact of their Beauty With a Purpose projects and social initiatives.

“For us, the Multimedia Award is about quality, creativity, authenticity, consistency, purposeful storytelling and the ability to build a genuine connection with the audience were all carefully considered,” the Miss World organisation said.

“The standard was exceptionally high, and selecting just five finalists from each continental region was far from easy.”

Ms Horne’s Miss World journey has also included the Miss World Chef Beauty Award, as well as reaching the finals of the Head-to-Head Challenge, Talent and Top Model competitions.

She also reached the Top 3 in Europe in the first round of the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by popular vote through the Miss World app.

The other two finalists in the People’s Choice category were Indira Ampot of France and Lucrezia Melito of Italy.

Ms Horne has also taken part in other activities, including “A beautiful Beauty With a Purpose Day”, during which she wore a traditional Vietnamese áo dài dress.

“We had the privilege of presenting scholarships to disadvantaged students, supporting their education and the brighter futures they deserve," she said on her social media platforms.

"Education has the power to open doors, create opportunities and change the course of a life, and it was so special to be part of a moment centred around exactly that.”

“We then experienced an incredible traditional puppet show at the Đó Theatre, followed by a lovely lunch together. Another day in Vietnam filled with culture, purpose and moments I’ll carry home with me.”

One of the key moments of her journey was the one-to-one interview and the Head-to-Head Challenge.

She has based her pageant journey on turning her grief into purpose following the death of her sister, Jessie, describing the opportunity as “incredibly special” “after standing on that stage and speaking about something as personal as grief.”

“I spoke from a place that is so deeply rooted in who I am — about love, loss, and learning to carry both. About how grief can change every part of you, but how, with time, we can find ways to turn our pain into purpose.”

“Sharing something so vulnerable is never easy, but I have always believed that if my words can make even one person feel less alone in their grief, then they are worth sharing.”

“To know that this message resonated enough to bring me this far means more than any placement ever could.”

“I carry Jessie with me in everything I do, and moments like this remind me exactly why I chose to tell our story on this stage,” she said, dedicating a European Top 5 placing to her sister, “everyone learning to live alongside grief and to little Gibraltar.”

Another significant moment was the Miss World Beauty With a Purpose Gala.

For the occasion, she wore a dress covered in stars, “each one representing the loved ones we have lost, the light they leave behind and the hope that continues to shine for every person still fighting.”

She described the dress as “a little more than a dress”.

Gallery by courtesy of Miss Gibraltar organization.