The GMF brings three nights of live music at Europa Point

The Gibraltar Music Festival will return this week in the form of GMF Summer Sessions, bringing three nights of international live music to the Europa Point Sports Arena.

The festival will run from Thursday, September 3 to Saturday, September 5, with three international acts performing each evening alongside local performers.

Doors will open at 5.30pm each day.

The event will feature two stages, with the Main Stage located indoors and a second acoustic stage outdoors. Food, drinks and other entertainment will also be available at the venue.

Thursday's line-up will include James Morrison, Melon Diesel and Hard-Fi, alongside DJ Wayne and Nikolai Celecia.

On Friday, Rosario, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Tony Hadley will perform, with The Jesse Tree also appearing.

The final night will feature Billy Ocean, 10cc and The Real Thing, alongside Adrian Pisarello and Band and Disco Works DJs.

TRAVEL AND TRANSPORT

Festival organisers are advising attendees to plan their journey to Europa Point in advance, with car parking near the venue expected to be extremely limited.

A shuttle service will be available at an additional cost, while public transport to Europa Point is also available on Route 2.

The organisers strongly recommend that festivalgoers do not drive directly to the venue.

Instead, attendees are advised to park at Midtown or the ICC and continue their journey using the GMF festival coach service or public buses where possible.

A designated taxi drop-off and pick-up area will be located close to the venue. The Gibraltar Taxi Association offers a pre-booking service on 200 70027.

Motorcycle parking will also be available adjacent to the venue.

FESTIVAL INFORMATION

Once inside the festival, re-entry will not be permitted if attendees leave the venue.

Professional photographic and video equipment will not be permitted without specific authorisation or accreditation. Mobile phones and ordinary personal devices can be used for personal photographs and videos, subject to instructions from festival staff.

Outside food and drink will not be permitted, with food and drinks available to purchase inside the venue.

Pets will also not be permitted.

The organisers recommend that attendees are prepared to pay by card throughout the festival. Cash will be accepted at some locations, but the ability to process cash will be limited.

First aid facilities will be available throughout the festival, with their locations marked on the venue map. Attendees requiring urgent assistance are advised to speak to festival staff or security.

Those with accessibility requirements are asked to complete the Accessibility Form available on the festival website in advance, so arrangements can be made where possible.

Tickets are available for individual nights or as a full festival pass through BuyTickets.gi