Mon 22nd Nov, 2021

Miss Gibraltar travels to Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd November 2021

Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere jetted off to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the month-long Miss World pageant. The 70th final of Miss World will be held on December 16 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, the largest indoor venue in the country. The Miss World 2021 final...

