Miss Gibraltar travels to Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021
Miss Gibraltar 2021 Janice Sampere jetted off to Puerto Rico over the weekend for the month-long Miss World pageant. The 70th final of Miss World will be held on December 16 at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, the largest indoor venue in the country. The Miss World 2021 final...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here