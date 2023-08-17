Miss Grand Gibraltar visits pageant in London

Miss Grand Gibraltar 2023, Jaylynn Cruz, brought a touch of international glamour as she attended the Miss Grand UK 2023 pageant in London.

The event was held on August 13 and Miss Cruz will be entering the international leg of the Miss Grand competition later this year.

Miss Cruz won the title of 1st Princess in the 2022 Miss Gibraltar pageant and has decided to compete internationally. But before she does so, she visited the Miss Grand UK pageant.

Miss Cruz was seated beside Kathryn Fanshawe, the Director of Miss Grand International UK.

The event saw Sofia Mayers, the reigning Miss Grand International UK 2022, conclude her reign, with the newly crowned winner of Miss Grand International UK 2023 awarded to Chloe Ellman-Baker.

Miss Ellman-Baker will represent the UK on the global stage, setting the stage for an exciting competition against Miss Cruz at the upcoming Miss Grand International Pageant, held this October in Vietnam.

“The visit underscored the significance of global connections within the pageant world, highlighting the ties Gibraltar and the UK have,” Miss Cruz said.

“There is a strength in the power of beauty pageants in bringing people together and promoting unity in diversity.”

The public can follow her journey on Instagram via:

@j.ay.lynn

@missgrandgibraltar

@no1modelsgibraltar