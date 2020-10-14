Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2020

A man who was missing for over 48 hours has been found and is safe and well.

Achraf Jalarbhi went missing on Monday at around midday and was located after police and volunteers scoured the Rock searching for him.

He was last seen at Jews Gate two days ago but was finally located late this evening.

All through today, police and volunteers searched different locations around the Rock as concern grew for his wellbeing.

Two teams of volunteers were organised, each led by an RGP officer. 

After being fully briefed at New Mole House, one team searched around Europa Point while the other concentrated on the east side beaches.

A further search by RGP officers continued in parallel on the Upper Rock.

News that he had been found safe and sound came late on Wednesday night.

It was not immediately clear however where he had been found or by who.

“We are pleased to confirm that Achraf Jalarbi has been found,” an RGP spokesman said, adding that he was safe at New Mole House police station.

“We wish to thank the public for their help and co-operation over the last few days.”

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Local News

GDP welcomes new recruits

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

13 new Covid-19 cases reported

Tue 13th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Sustainability Awards winners announced

14th October 2020

Local News
Three Kings’ Cavalcade cancelled for first time in its history

14th October 2020

Brexit
Gib talks continue as Boris Johnson faces decision time on UK/EU negotiations

14th October 2020

Local News
GSD calls on Govt to publish mental health audit and admit ‘systemic failures’

14th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020