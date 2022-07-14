Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Jul, 2022

Local News

Mobility scooter rally raises awareness and funds

By Gabriella Peralta
14th July 2022

Wheelchair and mobility scooter users rallied in Casemates Square, then rode down Main Street, with an aim to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with mobility issues, while also fundraising for local charities. In Casemates Square, around 15 wheelchair and mobility scooter users came together, joined by charity volunteers on Thursday morning, taking...

