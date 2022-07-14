Mobility scooter rally raises awareness and funds
Wheelchair and mobility scooter users rallied in Casemates Square, then rode down Main Street, with an aim to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those with mobility issues, while also fundraising for local charities. In Casemates Square, around 15 wheelchair and mobility scooter users came together, joined by charity volunteers on Thursday morning, taking...
