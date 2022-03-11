Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Mar, 2022

MoD edges closer to decision on reactivating King’s Lines fuel depot

LOGISTICAL SUPPORT: The Royal Navy hydrographic vessel HMS Echo is pictured above in Gibraltar yesterday after sailing into port for a scheduled visit. Reactivating King’s Lines would bolster Gibraltar’s ability to provide logistical support to military vessels. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
11th March 2022

The Ministry of Defence is edging closer to a decision on whether to reactivate the King’s Lines fuel depot as part of wider plans to bolster Gibraltar’s ability to deliver logistical support to the UK’s Royal Navy and its allies. The prospect of investing in the underground fuel depot at the northern end of the...

