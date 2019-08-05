Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

MOD signs £350m engine contract with Rolls-Royce for RAF typhoon jets

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

By Press Association
5th August 2019

By George Ryan, PA Political Reporter

The Ministry of Defence has signed a multimillion-pound contract with Rolls-Royce to maintain the engines that power the UK's fleet of Typhoon fighter jets.

The £346.7 million contract will provide maintenance support for the EJ200 engine up to 2024 as the Typhoon continues to form the backbone of the RAF's fighter jet fleet.

Defence minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "Not only will this contract help to maintain our world-class jets, it secures 175 jobs across the UK and boosts the skills base our world-leading defence industry relies upon.

"Together with our multimillion-pound upgrade programme, this contract will ensure our Typhoon fleet continues to dominate the skies in the decades to come."

Air Marshal Julian Young, Chief of Materiel, Defence Equipment & Support, said: "Typhoon is a formidable, battle-winning aircraft and the backbone of UK Combat Airpower.

"This new deal on the EJ200 engine is demonstrable evidence that we remain committed to working with our industrial partners to drive down support costs and at the same time pursue excellence and deliver great equipment to the front line."

Already this year, RAF Typhoon jets have been dispatched to Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Shader to lead the fight against Islamic State, or Daesh.

They have also undertaken Baltic Air Policing mission with Nato partners, with further Nato policing missions planned in Iceland later this year.

Since arriving in Estonia on May 3 this year, the fleet has already been scrambled 14 times in response to Russian activity over the Baltic Sea.

Approximately 175 Rolls-Royce jobs in Bristol, RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Lossiemouth in Moray will be supported as part of the contract.

Rolls-Royce will repair and maintain the Typhoon engines as required by the RAF over the five-year period.

They will also be responsible for the provision of modules, spares and accessories to support the aircraft fleet, including the transportation of the equipment between RAF bases and the Rolls-Royce manufacturing facility in Bristol.

The Typhoon fleet has undergone a £425 million upgrade programme over the last three years.

Most Read

Local News

Congressmen support Gibraltar’s right to self-determination

Sat 3rd Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar Crystal set to close, making space for a new digital bank

Thu 1st Aug, 2019

Local News

Paddle boarders travel 18km from Gibraltar to Ceuta

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar fair 2019 - starring Jedward

Fri 2nd Aug, 2019

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Email fraud warning issued to students ahead of A-level results

5th August 2019

Brexit
'Full plans in place' to deliver medicines in event of no-deal Brexit

5th August 2019

UK/Spain News
Binning rather than recycling paper straws a temporary measure - McDonald’s

5th August 2019

UK/Spain News
Titanic shipyard Harland and Wolff to go into administration

5th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019