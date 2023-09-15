Model for a Day on The Longest Catwalk

Even before the event started, the long red carpet stretched along a hundred metres of the Queensway Quay seafront promised a colourful evening. Early bird arrivals were already sitting when we sat down at 7.15pm. It was a balmy late summer’s evening and light clouds spared us the roasting of a sunny sunset which would have been too hot.

The Bosom Buddies catwalk started punctually at 8.30pm with a dance by Amy Avellano which used the entire length of red carpet. She was followed by Sonia Golt, the first survivor, model and founder of Bosom Buddies (Charity 215) seventeen years ago.

From that point on, a seemingly endless procession of models, mixed among breast cancer survivors who were all warmly received, used the walk as a conveyor belt with poise and elegance, wearing a mix of fashionable outfits suitable for all occasions though leaning more on evening gowns.

There were also three male models featured on the long walk and the music, the pace, and the captivating lineup of ladies of all ages made for an explosion of colour to brighten up the falling light at sundown.

The event was ably compered by Stefan Borge from GBC, who also presented bouquets to the top fundraisers, and also four generous prizes in vouchers whose winners had to look under their seats to find them.

The show seemed short but it was jam-packed, seamless and, importantly, very well supported as always. I hope that their expected income from ticket sales met their expectations.

Congratulations to Bosom Buddies, whose high standards of showmanship always ensure them unconditional support, which is translated into funds ploughed back into the community by sharing among other charities and also funding events for cancer survivors such as this one.

Congratulations on a show well done and I’m hoping that the idea may become an annual event because the setting was magnificent and ‘the longest catwalk’ deserves to catch on.