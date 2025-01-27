Models pose for artistic portrait sessions

Miss Gibraltar 2024 Shania Ballester and local personality Johnny Walker posed for artists and photographers during a portrait session at the Fine Arts Gallery.

The session was organised by the Fine Arts Association as part of the No Cuesta D’Enero programme of events, which invites local creatives to take part in discussions and cultural events free of charge.

On Wednesday afternoon, Miss Ballester and Mr Walker posed for two sessions of photography and live paintings while artists quickly captured their likeness on paper and photographers snapped away.