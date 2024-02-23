Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Feb, 2024

Monica Popham through to Landscape Artist of the Year finals

Images courtesy of Monica Popham

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd February 2024

Local artist Monica Popham has won a place in the finals of the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year. The semi-finals were broadcast on Wednesday evening, where Ms Popham and five artists captured Buckler’s Hard in Hampshire. Judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano and Kate Bryan selected her artwork, putting her through to the...

