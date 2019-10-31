Monkey goes soft on toy

This Barbary Macaque was spotted preening a monkey plush toy in the Upper Rock this week.

The monkey was spotted by Karen and Stuart Menez along the road near the area of the Cable Car Station.

The couple came across these “fascinating creatures” as they went for a walk on Tuesday morning.

“This monkey appeared with the soft toy along with another monkey and they were fighting for it,” Mrs Menez explained.

“But he or she held on to it and the other monkey eventually left.”

“This monkey stayed on the wall with the plush toy and started preening it.”