Mons Calpe celebrations cut short by weather

High winds and heavy downpours marred what was hoped to have been Mons Calpe’s celebrations as they set about to play Lynx women last Wednesday.

Leading the league table Mons Calpe were due to be crowned league champions. However, the heavy downpour and sweeping winds made the match impossible to play at times, forcing the officials to abandon the match. The match was to be rescheduled for a later date to be completed.

In the meantime College 1975 took a 3-1 win over the GFA Girls taking them into the final matchday in second place.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA