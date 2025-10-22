Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mons Calpe exposed Lynx’s defensive vulnerabilities

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2025

Mons Calpe 5–2 Lynx – Mons Calpe v Lynx

Mons Calpe took their two chances in the first half-hour to build a secure enough lead to slow the pace of the game.
Lynx were playing well but failed to make the most of their opportunities to step forward and pose a real threat. With the defensive frailties they showed at times, they looked as if they would be climbing a steep hill unless they changed their game plan.
Just before half-time, they had a boost — somehow scrambling the ball across goal to reduce the deficit to 2–1. But it did not last long. Almost immediately, they failed to defend a corner properly in the final seconds of the half, allowing Mons Calpe to restore their two-goal advantage.
Lynx came out strong in the second half, pulling one back early to add pressure on Mons Calpe and show that the match was not yet lost.
It could easily have been three for Lynx after ten minutes of the second half, with the Mons Calpe goalkeeper pushing away a shot that looked destined to squeeze in. The resulting corner forced another, which the keeper managed to punch clear on his line.
Mons Calpe then hit the crossbar on 64 minutes.
Toledano, who had struck the crossbar just a minute earlier, turned the Lynx defence inside out moments later before slotting home from a tight angle to make it 4–2 in the 65th minute.
He completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute, sealing the win for Mons Calpe.

Mons Calpe SC goals:
Emrani (14 min, o.g.)
Mason (23 min)
Toledano Ortiz (45+3 min)
Toledano Ortiz (66 min)
Toledano Ortiz (78 min)

Lynx Goals:
Faleye 45+1
Morgan 53

