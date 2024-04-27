Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

More Gib Directory notes: The Coronation of 1937, and the early days of the Spanish Civil War and Gibraltar

By Alice Mascarenhas
27th April 2024

The year 1937 saw the publication of a special edition of the Gibraltar Directory. The year of the Coronation and a year after the start of the Spanish Civil War. The price of this directory was four shillings. Its editor and proprietor were one and the same, Benedict Miles. The publication had been printed at...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Care Agency to pay record £10m in personal injury claim

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

European Parliament opposes EC decision to remove Gib from ‘high risk’ list

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt unaware of any change to Red ID interim measures, but urges caution if travelling afar

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Local News

‘Seat of Hope’ installed in Europa Point

Fri 26th Apr, 2024

Local News

ATC radar set to be removed from Upper Rock after 40 years’ service

Tue 23rd Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
AG quizzed on conflicts of interest and propriety of Op Delhi decisions

26th April 2024

Opinion & Analysis
Business Matters: A champagne launch, more communication needed and improved e-scooter provision – the busy business week

26th April 2024

Local News
Attorney General urged ‘tremendous care’ over Op Delhi, fearing Spain might exploit it

25th April 2024

Local News
DPC defers CitiHomes application for extra floor

25th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024