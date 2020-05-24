Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 24th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

More Gibraltar residents repatriated from Morocco

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2020

Over 80 Gibraltar and UK residents were ferried across the Strait of Gibraltar from Tangier to the Rock on Saturday, in the second repatriation operation organised by authorities in Gibraltar, the UK and Morocco.

The North African kingdom shut its borders on March 12 and remains under strict lockdown, leaving many people stranded.

In the early hour os Saturday, a ferry operated by FRS docked in Gibraltar carrying 57 Gibraltar residents and their eleven cars, as well as 25 UK nationals.

All had been collected from seven cities in different parts of Morocco and had been stuck in the country for the past two months.

The operation was led by the Gibraltar Government’s civil contingencies team and also involved British embassy in Rabat, the Convent and the Moroccan Community Association, as well as the Moroccan authorities.

All those arriving on the ferry were tested and will remain in quarantine, including the British nationals who will travel back to their homes in the UK over the next few days.

“There are now just six Gibraltarians in Morocco awaiting repatriation, several of whom wish to stay longer for welfare reasons,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

FRS, Berthing and Unberthing and Gibraltar Pilots waived their fees in order to assist with the repatriation.

Earlier this month, authorities in Gibraltar sent two vessels to Tangier to repatriate 23 Gibraltar-resident British nationals stranded in Morocco.

The 23 were ferried across the Strait of Gibraltar on the Royal Gibraltar Police launch Sir Adrian Johns and the Gibraltar Port Authority vessel Admiral Rooke, in a carefully-planned rescue operation coordinated by the Gibraltar Government, the UK Government and the Moroccan authorities.

Most Read

Local News

Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Govt issues guidance on beach access, urging self-discipline

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

Dream comes true for young Gibraltarian writer

Sat 23rd May, 2020

Local News

As lockdown restrictions are lifted, Chief Minister appeals for ‘common sense and discipline’

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Police break up nighttime gathering of over 300 people in Little Bay

23rd May 2020

Local News
Dream comes true for young Gibraltarian writer

23rd May 2020

Local News
Gib tables proposals in bid for exemption from UK quarantine measures

23rd May 2020

Local News
A million steps for Breast Cancer Support

23rd May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020