by Claus Olesen, founder member of Arts Society Gibraltar

“Fantasy Comes from the Ghosts” is one of the statements made by Antoni Gaudí, who explored the extraordinary period and context that inspired and motivated a movement in architecture.

Jacqueline Cockburn’s talk delved into not only the genius of Antoni Gaudí but also the works of other architects from the same era; Montaner and Puig. It also highlighted the collaborative nature of Gaudí’s projects, acknowledging the teams that worked alongside him.

At the time, Barcelona was not a city that had experienced the same rapid growth as other European capitals. However, it drew inspiration from innovative urban planning, including a grid system of streets and avenues. This created an ideal backdrop for new architects, offering opportunities born of timing, ambitious projects, and the availability of new materials.

Gaudí’s journey began while he was still in architecture school when he received his first commission — not for a building, but for street lamps. This was during a time when electricity was not only making its way into homes but also transforming public spaces by lighting the streets.

Spain, too, was undergoing significant changes as it grappled with the loss of colonies such as Cuba, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Many entrepreneurs returned to their homeland, bringing wealth and the desire for new ventures. In Barcelona, this era of transformation led to Gaudí’s next commission: Casa Vicens, built for a tile manufacturer. This spectacular building, recently refurbished, remains an iconic example of his work and was even put up for sale after years of restoration.

The architects of this era drew inspiration from an eclectic mix of influences, including 800 years of Islamic rule, Romanesque traditions, and Art Nouveau, which in Barcelona was known as Modernisme. These influences helped shape the city’s wide roads, parks, squares, and architectural masterpieces that resemble sculptures in their own right.

The illustrated talk, sponsored by IBEX Insurance, culminated in a virtual tour of key architectural landmarks—must-see sites that embody the spirit of their time. Highlights included Palau Güell, La Pedrera (Casa Milà), Casa Batlló, the Cripta de la Colònia Güell, and, of course, the Sagrada Família, which is reportedly set to be completed next year, but again delayed until 2034—a full century after its original projected completion date.

Palau Güell, a stunning creation, was built without a budget limit, nearly bankrupting its patron, Mr. Güell. This financial strain meant that Park Güell, originally intended to feature sixty houses, was reduced to just two. However, the park remains a spectacular showcase of trencadís—Gaudí’s signature use of broken tiles—as well as Doric columns and Arabic script, which highlight the enduring influence of Islamic art and architecture.

While architecture was the central theme of the talk, the vibrant imagery and wealth of fascinating details left a profound impression, celebrating the creativity and innovation that defined this remarkable era in Catalan history.

