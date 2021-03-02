Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

More than half of over-80s in England likely to have Covid-19 antibodies

By Press Association
2nd March 2021

By Ian Jones, PA

More than half of people aged 80 and over in private households in England now have Covid-19 antibodies, new figures suggest.

Some 56.4% are likely to have tested positive for the antibodies in the 28 days to February 11, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was “most likely because of the high vaccination rate in this group”, the ONS said.

People aged 80 and over were among the earliest groups to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, with first doses being offered from early December.

The equivalent estimate for 75 to 79 year-olds is 24.9%, while for 70 to 74 year-olds it is 16.6%.

The presence of Covid-19 antibodies suggests someone has either had Covid-19 in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the human body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

The latest estimates do not include people in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

Because care home residents were also among the priority groups for the vaccine, the true figure for antibodies among those aged 80 and over may be different, the ONS said.

In Wales, an estimated 18.5% of people in private households aged 80 and over were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in the 28 days to February 11, while in Scotland the estimate is 20.7%.

In Northern Ireland, the ONS uses different age groups due to small sample sizes, and estimates 17.6% of people aged 70 and over were likely to have tested positive for antibodies in this period.

Among all age groups in private households, an estimated one in four people in England were likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in the 28 days to February 11, up from one in seven in the 28 days to January 14.

The estimate for Wales is one in six, up from one in nine; for Northern Ireland it is one in six, up from one in eight; and for Scotland it is one in eight, up from one in nine.

London continues to have the highest level of antibody positivity among the regions of England, with an estimated 29.1% for the 28 days to February 11, while south-west England has the lowest at 16.3%.

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms 97% uptake in vaccination programme

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Local restaurants eager to welcome back diners

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Bars and restaurants reopen for first time this year

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Manaus variant ‘can cause reinfection in up to 61% of people who have had Covid’

2nd March 2021

UK/Spain News
Duke of Edinburgh spends first night in new hospital

2nd March 2021

UK/Spain News
Cutting fat content of food could stop 4.5m people becoming overweight – study

2nd March 2021

UK/Spain News
Twitter to label tweets containing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines

2nd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021