Sat 14th Aug, 2021

More than two-fifths of UK adults ‘planning holidays abroad’

By Press Association
14th August 2021

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

More than two-fifths (43%) of UK adults are still planning holidays abroad in the coming months, despite the continued uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey.

Over a third of those planning trips will go all-inclusive, the Post Office Travel Money holiday spending report found.

Fewer than two-fifths (38%) of those who set a budget on their last overseas holiday stuck to it.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Heathrow had recorded its highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic, following the easing of travel rules.

Some 1.5 million passengers travelled through the west London airport in July – marking a 74% increase compared with the same month last year.

The Post Office found that 59% of people plan to budget more for their upcoming holidays.

Around three-fifths rated some aspect of their last holiday abroad a “rip off”.

However, over a quarter of those surveyed said they have more cash to spend because they had saved money during lockdown.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “Even though many holidaymakers plan to budget more for this year’s trip, they should set a realistic budget based on their past experience and try to stick to it by avoiding poor exchange rates and transaction charges incurred at ATMs, or when paying with credit or debit cards.”

