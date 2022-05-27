More than two thirds yet to register occupation of property

More than two thirds of local residents have yet to register their occupation of property, the Gibraltar Government confirmed just days after extending the deadline.

The deadline, which would have closed on Tuesday, was extended last week after many struggled to register using the eGov platform.

There have been daily lengthy queues outside the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub on Main Street as people sought assistance to register.

“The number of applications thus far are some 6,400, and we estimate the total number of households will be around the 19,700 mark,” a spokesman for the Government told the Chronicle.

The deadline has been extended to July 31, 2022, with failure to register set to incur a fine.

The Government also introduced further measures to assist senior citizens, and residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge were exempted from the requirement to register their occupation.

The Government has also provided for all senior citizens who require assistance in registering their occupation to attend at the John Mackintosh Hall between 9.00am and 1pm until July 7, 2022.

Senior Citizens are required to provide ID Cards or Passports (or copies) of all persons in occupation at their property together with a copy of their Rates bill from LPS.

All other citizens who require assistance may attend at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street.

Citizens wishing to register online can do so on: portal.egov.gi