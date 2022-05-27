Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

More than two thirds yet to register occupation of property

People queuing for assistance at the Government’s eGov hub. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
27th May 2022

More than two thirds of local residents have yet to register their occupation of property, the Gibraltar Government confirmed just days after extending the deadline.

The deadline, which would have closed on Tuesday, was extended last week after many struggled to register using the eGov platform.

There have been daily lengthy queues outside the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub on Main Street as people sought assistance to register.

“The number of applications thus far are some 6,400, and we estimate the total number of households will be around the 19,700 mark,” a spokesman for the Government told the Chronicle.

The deadline has been extended to July 31, 2022, with failure to register set to incur a fine.

The Government also introduced further measures to assist senior citizens, and residents of Bishop Canilla House, Albert Risso House, Charles Bruzon House and Sea Masters Lodge were exempted from the requirement to register their occupation.

The Government has also provided for all senior citizens who require assistance in registering their occupation to attend at the John Mackintosh Hall between 9.00am and 1pm until July 7, 2022.

Senior Citizens are required to provide ID Cards or Passports (or copies) of all persons in occupation at their property together with a copy of their Rates bill from LPS.

All other citizens who require assistance may attend at the Gov.gi Customer Service Hub at 323 Main Street.
Citizens wishing to register online can do so on: portal.egov.gi

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spain protests to UK over Royal visit in June

Thu 26th May, 2022

Features

Gibraltarian named Top Model UK finalist

Wed 25th May, 2022

Local News

TNG releases video of east side project and insists it will be handled ‘sensitively’

Tue 24th May, 2022

Local News

DPC approves plans for boutique hotel tucked behind Charles V wall

Fri 20th May, 2022

Local News

Police Federation survey signals low morale in RGP despite reforms

Thu 26th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
After Board meeting, GHA managers field community questions

26th May 2022

Local News
GSD says A&E ‘at breaking point’

26th May 2022

Local News
In legislative session, MPs pass ‘pivotal and historic’ law on British Sign Language

26th May 2022

Local News
Arson attempt on HM Customs’ vessel seeker

26th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022