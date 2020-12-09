Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

More years of obesity linked to higher risk of disease, UK study suggests

Chris Radburn/PA Wire

By Press Association
9th December 2020

By Nina Massey
More years of obesity are associated with a higher risk of disease, a new UK study suggests.

Researchers found that a greater obesity duration is linked with worse values for all cardiometabolic disease factors.

People with obesity do not all share the same risk for developing these disease risk factors.

According to the observational study, how long someone spent with obesity over their lifetime may affect this variation.

The authors wrote: “Our findings suggest that health policy recommendations aimed at preventing early obesity onset, and therefore reducing lifetime exposure, may help reduce risk of diabetes, independently of obesity severity.”

Scientists used data from three British birth cohort studies that collected information on body mass index from age 10 to 40 as well as cardiometabolic disease risk factors – blood pressure, cholesterol and glycated haemoglobin (blood sugar) measurements – in 20,746 participants.

They found that more years of obesity was associated with worse values for all of the measured cardiometabolic risk factors.

The association was particularly strong for glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c), according to the study published in the PLOS Medicine journal, by Tom Norris of Loughborough University.

Those with fewer than five years of obesity had a 5% higher HbA1c, compared to people with no years of obesity.

While those who had been obese for 20 to 30 years, had a 20% higher HbA1c, compared to people with no obesity.

The researchers say that importantly, this increased risk persisted when adjustment was made for a robust measure of life course obesity severity.

Other measures of cardiometabolic disease risk (systolic and diastolic blood pressure, high density-lipoprotein cholesterol) were also associated with obesity duration.

However, these were largely reduced when adjusting for obesity severity.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Notre Dame School sees 244 pupils and staff self-isolate

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Essential maintenance works take place at Harding's Battery

9th December 2020

Features
Netball hold ‘Crazy Socks week’ in aid of GBC Open Day

9th December 2020

Features
Tower key returned to English Heritage almost 50 years after going missing

9th December 2020

Features
10 ways to get the most out of your small kitchen

9th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020