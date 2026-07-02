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Thu 2nd Jul, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Moreno secures second term after PP seals coalition deal with Vox

By Maria Jesus Corrales
2nd July 2026

Juan Manuel Moreno was on Thursday sworn in as President of the Junta de Andalucía after securing the backing of the Andalusian Parliament following a coalition agreement between the Partido Popular and Vox.

Moreno secured 68 votes in favour and 41 against in the second round of the investiture debate, giving him the simple majority required under the Andalusian Statute of Autonomy to remain in office.

The Speaker of the Andalusian Parliament, Jesús Aguirre, will now formally notify King Felipe VI ahead of Moreno's official appointment.

The investiture followed weeks of negotiations between the PP and Vox, with the parties finalising their "Government and Stability for Andalusia" agreement just 30 minutes before the parliamentary vote.

Without an absolute majority, Moreno defended the coalition as necessary to avoid political paralysis and the prospect of fresh regional elections. He said both parties had made significant efforts to reach common ground despite their differing political positions.

As part of the agreement, Vox will enter the regional government for the first time, according to Spanish media. The party will take charge of the Ministry for Tourism, Deregulation, Justice and Local Administration, which will hold the rank of Vice-Presidency and be led by Vox's regional leader and parliamentary spokesman, Manuel Gavira.

The coalition agreement contains 150 policy commitments, which Moreno described as "sensible, measured, fair, lawful and essential for Andalusia's economic and social development."

One of the most significant elements of the agreement is a tougher approach to immigration, with the issue identified as the coalition's second policy priority.

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