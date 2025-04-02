Moroccan choir to perform in Gibraltar

The Tarab Al Ala Choir, part of the Fundacion Grupal Internacional de los Moriscos, will perform in Gibraltar as part of its Spring Tour.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 5, at 1pm at John Mackintosh Square and is free of charge.

The visit is organised by Anda Luz with the support of the Ministries for Culture and for relations with Morocco. Anda Luz is a Moroccan association dedicated to Andalusian culture and heritage, focusing on scientific research and history. The organisation collaborates with various partners, including the Royal Academy of Morocco and the Royal Institute of History.

The tour, now in its second edition, has already been staged in Granada, Ronda and Malaga.