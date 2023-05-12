Moroccan musician records on the Rock in cultural exchange

Moroccan musician, Ismael Jaouhari, from the group Meridya, was on the Rock for filming last week when he met local musicians Adrian Pisarello and Liam Byrne.

The visit forms parts of an ongoing cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco with the creation of a song and music video.

“The track which has been a couple of years in the making since the initiative was first explored, is in the final stages of production and will be launched in Tangier next month,” a spokesman for the Gibraltar Cultural Services said.

“The track will feature vocals in three languages to represent the cultural diversity of Gibraltar with the lyrics highlighting many of the links shared.”

“The video will highlight some of Gibraltar’s landmarks and its community, filming in Tangier will also reflect this with our musicians travelling over for this.”

The last phase of the exchange will feature a weekend of cultural and artistic events which will take place at the Donabo Gardens in Tangier from June 9 to 11.

This will see workshops and presentations as part of the trip.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact the GCS Development Unit as bookings are currently being organised at development@culture.gov.gi.