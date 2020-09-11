Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Morocco targets Tangier terrorist cell

By Chronicle Staff
10th September 2020

Members of an alleged terrorist cell active in Tangier were arrested by Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation on Thursday.

Further raids were made in two cities near Rabat; Temara, in the Skhirat province, and Tiflet, which is located 67 kilometres from the capital.

BCIJ arrested five suspects aged between 29 and 43 for their involvement in the terror cell.

The men were reportedly plotting terror acts aimed at undermining the stability of the country.

Videos shared by the Moroccan television channel, 2M, show BCIJ vehicles circling a building in the “Koura 1” neighbourhood in Temara.

The suspect resisted arrest, but BCIJ personnel were able to control the situation.

Several items were seized from his house, including chemical liquids and powders suspected to be used in the manufacturing of explosive belts.

BCIJ sent the materials to laboratories for scientific examination.

During the same operation in Temara, BCIJ also seized rifle cartridges, knives, communication devices and face masks.

2M reported that the operation in Temara took place in the presence of the Head of Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) and the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), Abdellatif El Hammouchi.

This operation followed a similar dismantling of a terror cell in the northeastern city, Nador, in July.

