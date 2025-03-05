Morocco visit strengthens higher education and environmental networks

A joint delegation from Gibraltar's Ministry for Morocco Relations and the University of Gibraltar visited universities and botanical gardens in Tangier, Tetouan, and Larache to strengthen academic and environmental collaborations between Gibraltar and Morocco.

During the course of a three-day visit to Morocco last week, the delegation visited the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacology laboratories and Simulation Suites, the University Hospital, the Digital Studies hub, the Faculty of Science and Techniques, and the National School of Applied Sciences in Tangier.

In Tétouan the delegation visited the Faculty of Science, the Higher School of Technology, and the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, before moving on to the Polydisciplinary Faculty in Larache.

In all of these they held discussions with the staff on possible avenues of cooperation, as well as talking to students, said a statement from the Government.

At the Faculty of Science in Tétouan the Minister with responsibility Developing Relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, re-made contacts with departmental staff with whom he had organised a conference on the biodiversity of the region during his time as General Secretary on GONHS, in 2007.

These contacts will be followed up by the teams from both universities with a view to future collaboration in a number of disciplines.

There was also a visit to the Donabo Botanic Gardens in Tangier with a view also to developing contact and exchanges between the Tangier garden and the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens at the Alameda.

“I am glad that our work in Morocco is bearing fruit. Collaboration in the academic field is important, but is only one of several initiatives intended to increase contact between our countries and communities at all levels,” said Dr Cortes.

The Minister for the University, Pat Orfila, said she has been more than impressed with the University facilities of Tangier and Tetouan and that she is now looking to explore how best Gibraltar can work together with Morocco “for the betterment of our young people and both countries.”

We look forward to extending a reciprocal invitation in the very near future,” she added.