Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Morocco visit strengthens higher education and environmental networks

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2025

A joint delegation from Gibraltar's Ministry for Morocco Relations and the University of Gibraltar visited universities and botanical gardens in Tangier, Tetouan, and Larache to strengthen academic and environmental collaborations between Gibraltar and Morocco.

During the course of a three-day visit to Morocco last week, the delegation visited the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacology laboratories and Simulation Suites, the University Hospital, the Digital Studies hub, the Faculty of Science and Techniques, and the National School of Applied Sciences in Tangier.

In Tétouan the delegation visited the Faculty of Science, the Higher School of Technology, and the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, before moving on to the Polydisciplinary Faculty in Larache.
In all of these they held discussions with the staff on possible avenues of cooperation, as well as talking to students, said a statement from the Government.

At the Faculty of Science in Tétouan the Minister with responsibility Developing Relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, re-made contacts with departmental staff with whom he had organised a conference on the biodiversity of the region during his time as General Secretary on GONHS, in 2007.

These contacts will be followed up by the teams from both universities with a view to future collaboration in a number of disciplines.

There was also a visit to the Donabo Botanic Gardens in Tangier with a view also to developing contact and exchanges between the Tangier garden and the Gibraltar Botanic Gardens at the Alameda.

“I am glad that our work in Morocco is bearing fruit. Collaboration in the academic field is important, but is only one of several initiatives intended to increase contact between our countries and communities at all levels,” said Dr Cortes.

The Minister for the University, Pat Orfila, said she has been more than impressed with the University facilities of Tangier and Tetouan and that she is now looking to explore how best Gibraltar can work together with Morocco “for the betterment of our young people and both countries.”

We look forward to extending a reciprocal invitation in the very near future,” she added.

Most Read

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Living with Functional Neurological Disorder

Sun 2nd Mar, 2025

Local News

Students receive free books ahead of World Book Day

Tue 4th Mar, 2025

Local News

Govt accuses Bossino of ‘sensationalism’ but admits goods lift was screwed to heritage wall without permission

Tue 4th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Next generation of female leaders inspired by local police, finance, sustainability and technology experts

5th March 2025

Local News
Gib agencies strengthen maritime cooperation in joint training exercise

5th March 2025

Local News
New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

5th March 2025

Local News
GFIA appoints Louis Chincotta to Executive Committee

5th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025