Tue 25th Jul, 2023

Local News

Morrison Unite members balloted on pay offer

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2023

Unite the Union is conducting a ballot of its members at Morrisons, following annual pay negotiations that took place last week, between Unite Gibraltar and Morrisons UK management team.

Unite negotiating committee is fully recommending acceptance of the pay offer and an announcement is expected at midday on Friday.

Morrisons Unite members have been on strike since the January 30, this year becoming the longest continuous strike action of Unite in Gibraltar.

Local News

Young man dies and another critical after collision on Line Wall Road

Sat 22nd Jul, 2023

Local News

Industrial action at GibAir will cause disruption for travellers

Mon 24th Jul, 2023

Local News

Fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £26.6m in seven months

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

PP and Vox fall short in Spanish election, opening door to Socialists

Sun 23rd Jul, 2023

Local News

Azopardi hits back over ‘scandalous’ Andorra meme

Sun 23rd Jul, 2023

