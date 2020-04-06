Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Morrisons are set to pay all its frontline staff a bonus of 6% on their earnings over the next 12 months.

Staff at Morrisons have been told to expect a more than £1,000 windfall as the company pledged to triple their annual bonuses.

It represents an extra £1,050 for full-time employees and will also be paid to staff who are off sick or self-isolating, Morrisons said.

The scheme also includes the new hires that the supermarket has made to help deal with added demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be paid in quarterly instalments, the company said.

A spokeswoman for Morrisons confirmed that the measure would also apply to staff in Gibraltar.