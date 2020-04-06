Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2020

Morrisons are set to pay all its frontline staff a bonus of 6% on their earnings over the next 12 months.

Staff at Morrisons have been told to expect a more than £1,000 windfall as the company pledged to triple their annual bonuses.

It represents an extra £1,050 for full-time employees and will also be paid to staff who are off sick or self-isolating, Morrisons said.

The scheme also includes the new hires that the supermarket has made to help deal with added demand sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be paid in quarterly instalments, the company said.

A spokeswoman for Morrisons confirmed that the measure would also apply to staff in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

BA maintains ‘lifeline’ air link to Gib

Sat 4th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Twenty-two year old Gibraltarian in front line of Covid-19 crisis in London hospitals

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As lockdown continues, concern rises about impact of domestic abuse

6th April 2020

Local News
Delicate manoeuvre as superyacht is loaded onto heavy-lift vessel

6th April 2020

Local News
Medical masks should be prioritised for health workers – WHO

6th April 2020

Local News
Chief Minister writes to the Queen after televised message

6th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020