Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

A Morrisons logistics manager has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours for her work ensuring food supplies to Gibraltar after Brexit.

Bradford-based Morrisons Supply Chain Manager Angela Johnson was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her work tackling Brexit disruption following the end of the transition period.

According to Morrisons, Mrs Johnson worked around the clock to ensure food remained on shelves in Morrisons Gibraltar following the end of the EU transition period.

The store serves 42,000 customers per week, the company said.

“New regulations from January 1 2021 brought a range of complex challenges which Angela faced head on - always unfailingly patient, calm and determined,” Morrisons said in a statement.

“Dedicating most of her waking hours to the vital project, she worked with suppliers, customs agents, hauliers, government officials and the Gibraltar store management team to maintain the best possible availability of staple products.”

“Angela’s strong and collaborative relationships with officials at Defra, the FCDO and the Government of Gibraltar are testament to her indefatigable character.”

“She has played an essential role in ensuring food supply to Gibraltar, during an extremely turbulent period, going consistently above and beyond the day job.”

Mrs Johnson said: “I am incredibly honoured to receive an MBE for my work supporting our Gibraltar store over the past couple of years.”

“My only focus was on ensuring Gibraltar received enough stock to serve their customers every day and I am really proud of what we all achieved to make that happen.”

Mrs Johnson was one of four Morrisons employees recognised in the New Year awards.

Morrisons Chief Executive, David Potts, said: “During these unprecedented times, our colleagues have acted selflessly to adapt to ever-changing conditions and to put their customers first.”

“I want to say a very big and heartfelt thank you to Angela, Rose, Alison and Rochelle - and to all our colleagues - for their enormous and continuing contribution to their local communities and the country.”