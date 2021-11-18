Morton letter offers insight into complex treaty talks
The UK Government has revealed further details of its key areas of concern with the European Union’s negotiating mandate for ongoing talks on a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, even while insisting it remains “fully committed” to reaching an agreement. The details were set out in a letter from Wendy Morton, the UK Minister for the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here