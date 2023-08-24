Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Aug, 2023

Mortuary viewing rooms re-opened at St. Bernard’s Hospital

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2023

The GHA has reopened all three viewing rooms within its mortuary at St Bernard’s Hospital and they are now available for use.

“As requested by the Community we have re-opened our viewing rooms, a practice which had to be stopped during the recent COVID 19 Pandemic,” said the Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan.

“This will give the opportunity for next-of-kin to decide if they wish to view their loved ones.”

“The re-instatement of this practice is proof of the GHA’s commitment to support families at times of grief and loss.”

