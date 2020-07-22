Most people planning staycation holiday this summer, study suggests

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Most people are holidaying in the UK this summer amid fears of travelling abroad because of ongoing concerns over Covid-19, a new study suggests.

Four out of five of 2,000 adults surveyed by hotel firm Travelodge said they are planning a staycation, with a similar number worried about travelling abroad.

Many of those polled said they will holiday at the end of August or into September in the hope that restrictions will be further eased by then.

Only one in 10 people are taking a traditional two-week holiday this year, with two out of five planning more short breaks across the UK, said the report.

Almost half of those surveyed said they are taking their summer holiday at a UK seaside resort, with Cornwall voted the most popular destination, followed by North Wales, Bournemouth and Devon.

One in four said they will use their summer break to visit family this year.

Shakila Ahmed of Travelodge said: “The results from our 2020 Holiday Index report show a glimmer of green shoots for our tourism industry with Britons planning to holiday across the length and breadth of the UK this summer.”

Travelodge has announced a special safety regime in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.