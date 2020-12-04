Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Dec, 2020

Most workers do not want an office Christmas party this year – UK report

By Press Association
4th December 2020

By Alan Jones

The work Christmas party is dead “for now” as most companies will not be arranging a festive bash this year, new UK research suggests.

A survey of more than 2,000 workers by jobs site Glassdoor found that two-thirds did not want an office knees up anyway this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Three out of five firms will not be arranging work Christmas parties this year, with most staff wanting money instead, said the report.

Around half of those polled said Christmas parties were a waste of time and money, giving an excuse for people to get drunk.

Half of respondents said they would not attend a “virtual” work party.

Joe Wiggins of Glassdoor said: “The classic work Christmas party is dead, for now, and who knows if it will rise again in 2021.

“Many employees clearly feel that some sort of virtual Christmas party is pointless and they would rather just have the cash instead.

“Of course, it’s up to each employer to decide what is right for them and what fits best with their culture and values.

“There is significant support though for a work party of some sort in 2021, regardless of the occasion, when the pandemic is losing momentum and people can safely socialise again.”

(PA)

