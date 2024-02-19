Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.
By Ellie Mai Murphy Amanda Simmons and Phoebe Noble are a mother and daughter duo who write and illustrate children’s books, their newest being ‘The Seagull with the Eagle Eye’. They spoke to the Chronicle about their book, their inspiration and their journey on how they got to where they are today. “The Seagull with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here