MoU Committee on Citizens’ Rights meets in La Linea today

The Committee on Citizens’ Rights established by an MoU as part of the architecture of Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union will meet in La Linea today.

This is the third meeting of the Committee and follows earlier meetings in February in Algeciras and in July in Gibraltar.

The Committee includes officials of the Governments of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and the different national, regional and local authorities of Spain.

This meeting deals with EU exit matters and is separate to the ongoing negotiations on the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union.