Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

MoU Committee on Citizens’ Rights meets in La Linea today

By Chronicle Staff
21st October 2020

The Committee on Citizens’ Rights established by an MoU as part of the architecture of Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union will meet in La Linea today.

This is the third meeting of the Committee and follows earlier meetings in February in Algeciras and in July in Gibraltar.

The Committee includes officials of the Governments of Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and the different national, regional and local authorities of Spain.

This meeting deals with EU exit matters and is separate to the ongoing negotiations on the future relationship between Gibraltar and the European Union.

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

Sharp increase in registry wedding prices leaves planners scrambling

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Brexit

Govt advises on ‘cumbersome’ post-Brexit processes for drivers

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP completes specialist training to better respond to domestic abuse

20th October 2020

Local News
Relax Gaming licensed as B2B supplier

20th October 2020

Local News
CM appeals for ‘personal responsibility’ with stark message and new guidance as virus cases spike again

20th October 2020

Local News
University hosts first Open Day of the year

20th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020