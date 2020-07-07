MoU technical committee on citizens’ rights to meet in Gibraltar this week

Gibraltar will host a meeting of the technical committee on citizens’ rights set up under the terms of the Memorandums of Understanding agreed as part of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The meeting, which brings together officials from Gibraltar, the UK and Spain, is set to take place on Thursday, although the date could change due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will be recalled that the Withdrawal Agreement provides for the protection of the rights of British Citizens - including Gibraltarians - in the European Union and the rights of European Union nationals in the United Kingdom and in Gibraltar,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“A similar reciprocal agreement exists with the EEA States of Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.”

The MoUs set up technical committees on a range of issues including citizens’ rights, police and Customs cooperation and the environment.

They first met in Algeciras last February and at the time it was announced that the next round of meetings would be in Gibraltar.

The other committees are due to meet later this month, also in Gibraltar.

The discussions of these committees relate to the implementation of agreements under the Withdrawal Agreement, which expires at the end of the transition period on December 31.

Negotiations about Gibraltar’s future relationship with Spain and the EU are a separate process.