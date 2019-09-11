Mount Alvernia celebrates National Day
Residents at Mount Alvernia recently celebrated National Day with a red and white themed lunch. The event was organised by the charity Friends of Mount Alvernia and included live music. Karen Truman, the practice development sister at Mount Alvernia, told the Chronicle: “Every year here we have a big party and we have it set...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here