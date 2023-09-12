Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mount Alvernia residents celebrate National Day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2023

Residents of Mount Alvernia celebrated National Day with a lunch kindly provided by the Friends of Mount Alvernia.

The charity thanked the Rendition Singers, who provided entertainment during the lunch.

“It was tremendously enjoyed by the residents, families, staff and committee members,” the charity said.

It added: “It is always very rewarding to see the smiles on the Residents faces.”

The charity said the lunch was possible thanks to the generous community of Gibraltar, who kindly donate towards this cause.

“A big thank you to all involve,” the charity said.

“Your invaluable support has been greatly appreciated for yet another wonderful and memorable lunch.”

