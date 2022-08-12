Mount Alvernia residents could potentially move to Rooke, Govt confirm

The Gibraltar Government said it expects Mount Alvernia residents to be offered a place in the new home at Rooke, as it dismissed “summer rumours” of services being privatised.

The Government told GBC that specific arrangements are yet to be announced and will be, at the appropriate time.

This followed questions from Together Gibraltar on the possible sale of Mount Alvernia, which the Government rejected, and the relocation of residents.

In a press statement, the Government said it has no plans to sell Mount Alvernia and any sale of Government property is announced by way of expressions of interest or tender.

“The Government has already confirmed that it does not have and has not tabled or considered any plans for the sale of Mount Alvernia and should any sale of Government land occur, it would be in the normal manner by public tender or expressions of interest which would be public and transparent,” a Government spokesman told GBC.

“Similarly, there are no plans to lease the premises either. This is another summer rumour designed to create unnecessary concern.”

The Government added that it continues to explore all avenues to improve and enhance its services and these include those at Mount Alvernia and elsewhere.

“Government has invested heavily in improving its facilities and services and to this end is constructing further care homes to house our senior citizens at Rooke, where works have already commenced,” the spokesman said.

“It is expected that residents of Mount Alvernia will be offered the opportunity to move to the new home at Rooke, but these specific arrangements are yet to be announced, and will be at the appropriate time.”

“There have been no services privatised.”