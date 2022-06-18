Mount Alvernia ward closed due to Covid outbreak

The third floor of Mount Alvernia was closed to visitors this weekend following an outbreak of Covid-19 among staff and residents.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Government confirmed 10 residents and six nursing staff have tested positive for Covid-19 on the third floor of Mount Alvernia.

There are a further four residents and four members of staff who have tested positive across the ERS, the spokesman said.

The figures on Saturday showed a sharp increase in comparison to the weekly Government statistics published on Thursday, which revealed five new cases over the past two weeks.

A total of 14 ERS residents have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, which is double than the seven who were recorded in Thursday’s statistics.

The Chronicle understands family members were told the entire floor would be going into quarantine as from Friday afternoon.

“None are acutely ill or requiring hospitalisation,” the Government spokesman said.

“All cases are being managed in accordance with established GHA policy and are under continuous close monitoring.”

Across Gibraltar, 390 new Covid-19 cases were recorded over the past two weeks, including 387 residents and three visitors.

Over the past two weeks three more individuals were hospitalised due to Covid-19, with a total of eight people being admitted into the Covid-19 hospital ward during this period.