MPs must ‘bang on doors for Gibraltar’, Sir Bob Neill says after announcing plans to leave frontline politics

Conservative MP Sir Bob Neill underlined on Saturday the importance of having MPs in the House of Commons ready to “bang on doors” for Gibraltar, as he announced that he would not stand at the UK’s forthcoming general election for personal reasons.

Sir Bob, a stalwart friend of Gibraltar over many years, informed his constituency party in Bromley & Chislehurst of his decision on Thursday night, explaining it was entirely for family reasons related to his wife’s health.

In a telephone interview on Satruday morning, he spoke of his close links to Gibraltar, where he has forged many friendships over the years.

And he said he remained "cautiously optimistic" of a succesful outcome to ongoing treaty negotiations, adding both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron understand the importance of a deal for both Gibraltar and the neighbouring Campo de Gibraltar.

Sir Bob, a barrister who was educated in a state school and comes from “a very ordinary background”, said it had been “a great privilege” to have had the opportunities he has had, having served first as a Conservative councillor and then as a member of the London Assembly before becoming an MP in 2006.

In May, he will mark 50 years in public service.

But he said the demands of parliamentary life were “gruelling” and that he felt it was the right time to have the flexibility to spend more time with his family and support his wife Anne Louise, who is recovering from a stroke.

And while a general election is looming in the UK, it will likely be some months yet until the country goes to the polls.

In the meantime, Sir Bob said he would continue working for Bromley & Chislehurst and for Gibraltar, which he regards as his second constituency in the southern Mediterranean.

“It's mixed feelings, I think, about making the announcement, because I've loved doing the job,” he told the Chronicle.

“It's been a massive part of my life.”

“But on the other hand, I was clear in my mind that it was the right thing to do.”

Sir Bob, who was recently appointed honorary King’s Counsel in recognition of his work as chair of the Commons Justice Select Committee, said he would return to the law but would maintain his relationship with Gibraltar, doing whatever he could to protect its interests and those of the Gibraltarians.

Looking ahead, Sir Bob said he was confident the All Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar in the Commons, which he chairs, would continue its work under a new chair who will be just as committed to Gibraltar as he has been over the years.

He said there was cross-party consensus on Gibraltar in the Commons but that it was vital the APPG continue to highlight Gibraltar’s issues in detail to encourage other MPs to take an active role in defending its interests.

“We need to make sure that Gibraltar's case is made as and when is necessary,” Sir Bob said.

“And if there is a deal [on Gibraltar between the UK and the EU], there will always be other issues where we need to bang the drum.”

“The interesting thing about UK politics is everybody will say that they support Gibraltar, but what we need are people who do practical things about that.”

“Words are easy in politics anywhere.”

“What we need is a group of people who practically get involved in coming out to Gibraltar, being there for Gibraltar's representatives when they need to come and see us, being prepared to stand up in the House of Commons, being prepared to bang on the doors of ministers to say, look, here's a problem that Gibraltar has and the UK government needs to help us about this.”

“So it's just that sense of being really on top of the relationships and being prepared to be vocal about it, basically.”

On the ongoing negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc, Sir Bob said he remained “cautiously optimistic” – “I'm a West Ham supporter, so I'm always an optimist,” he joked – and that a deal would benefit communities on both sides of the border.

“I get the sense that the progress continues to go well,” he said, adding there was “not a cigarette paper” between the UK and Gibraltar on this issue.

“I think what we just need to do is to keep on trying to pin the Spanish government down to exactly what they mean when they talk about some of the arrangements, for example, around the airport, which were raised recently,” he said.

“We've seen what the Spanish ministers have been saying and we need just to make sure that they get on and deliver that.”

“And also, I think, that we maintain a good and constructive relationship with the [European] Commission as well, because it's important that we get a sensible support from them.”

“I rather think that there may be quite a bit of sympathy [in Brussels].”

Sir Bob said relations between the UK and the EU had improved under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

And on the importance of a treaty for Gibraltar and the neighbouring Campo, Sir Bob said Mr Sunak “gets it” and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron “certainly understands it”.

“It’s in Spain's interest to have this treaty and that enables us then, as people who ought to be good allies and friends and neighbours, to move forward,” he said.

“So I'm cautiously optimistic.”

“I think we all know that things can go wrong, but you've got to be positive if you want to achieve something.”

Speaking to the Chronicle following Sir Bob’s announcement, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo expressed warm words for an MP that has been at Gibraltar’s side during the difficult years since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

“Sir Bob has been one of the most affectionate and effective advocates for the legitimate interests of the people of Gibraltar,” Mr Picardo said.

“A stalwart friend and ally who was essential to our work in securing continued access to the UK market in services after we left the EU single market.”

“His contribution to the benefit of Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians is massive at a hugely challenging and important time.”

“I thanked him in person earlier this week in London when he confirmed to me that he would not be standing again.”

“I look forward to the people of Gibraltar showing Sir Bob their gratitude directly this National Day.”