MPs pass ‘fairly robust’ law to clamp down on fireworks
The use of fireworks will be limited to a two-hour window from 11pm on December 31 to 1am on January 1 as from this New Year’s Eve, as new legislation was passed by Parliament. The sale of fireworks will be prohibited to those under the age of 18 and the authorities will have the power...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here