Wed 13th Nov, 2019

'Mr No Brexit' protester welcomed as Lib Dem candidate by Swinson

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th November 2019

Jo Swinson has welcomed outspoken anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray becoming a General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Wales.

Mr Bray has become famous for appearing in the background of news broadcasts from outside Parliament holding placards opposing EU withdrawal.

Party leader Ms Swinson insisted he should not be seen as a joke candidate in the Cynon Valley seat.

Ms Swinson told the PA news agency: "Our candidates are chosen by local and national parties, so the constituency will have chosen Steve as a candidate.

"He is a Liberal Democrat member and he is a passionate campaigner.

"He has been well-known within the Remain cause more widely and I am sure he will bring that energy to the campaign here in Wales."

Asked how she would respond to people who might view him as a joke candidate like Screaming Lord Sutch, Ms Swinson said: "I would respectfully say that I disagree and he is somebody who is true to his values and cares very deeply.

"I think we do want to have our politicians care about the issues that they are addressing. I think Steve is an example of somebody who very clearly does just that."

Mr Bray, 50, has gained the nickname "Mr No Brexit" for his antics outside the Commons on College Green.

