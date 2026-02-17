Mrs Gibraltar pageant returns after two-year break

Recruitment is now open for the Mrs Gibraltar pageant which has returned after a two-year break.

The initiative celebrates responsibility, leadership and modern womanhood and it’s open to all women aged 22 to 50, regardless of marital status.

The event is being organised by Ideal Productions team Mark Andrades, Rossanna Ressa, Joely Ann Joaquin and Angel Luis Ressa, working together on production, coordination and overall direction of the pageant.

“The Mrs Gibraltar pageant is a distinguished cultural event that celebrates the strength, elegance and achievements of women within the community,” Mr Ressa said.

“Following a two-year break, its return has been particularly meaningful for us as organisers. This period allowed us to reflect, regroup, and gain a fresh perspective on the event.”

“As a result, we are reintroducing the pageant with new creative elements from the very start, enhancing the live experience while remaining true to the values and heritage that define Mrs Gibraltar.”

“We strongly believe women deserve a platform that celebrates who they are beyond their daily responsibilities. This pageant is about empowerment, confidence, community and giving women a voice again.”

Mr Ressa added that it important to clarify that MRS stands for Most Responsible Spouse, and the pageant is not exclusively for married women.

He described how the title represents responsibility, leadership and commitment, regardless of marital status.

“It reflects the role a woman plays within her family and community, not simply her relationship status,” Mr Ressa said.

The event will take place in summer 2026 and this year’s theme is a celebration of legacy, empowerment and excellence.

“We will also be welcoming special guests, making the evening a powerful tribute to the history and continued impact of the pageant,” he said.

Organisers are looking for a crop of contestants who are authentic.

“A Mrs Gibraltar contestant should be confident, compassionate and proud of who she is,” Mr Ressa said.

“She does not need to fit a mould; she simply needs to represent modern womanhood in Gibraltar with grace, integrity and heart. Community involvement, self-belief and the ability to inspire others are qualities we truly value.”

The pageant has crowned seven winners since 2015. The last Mrs Gibraltar pageant was held in July 2023, where Georgina Victoria White was crowned the winner, and she remains the reigning queen.

Over the years the pageant has raised awareness of domestic abuse through campaigns and charitable work with Women in Need.

Mr Ressa said organised plan to continue the pageant’s charitable aspect.

“Supporting women remains central to what we stand for,” he said.

“We do intend to support Women in Need and continue raising awareness around domestic abuse and issues affecting women in our community. Giving back is an essential and meaningful part of the pageant’s purpose.”

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2026, and applications are accepted through the Mrs Gibraltar and Ideal Productions social media pages.