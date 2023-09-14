Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 14th Sep, 2023

MS Renaissance inaugural cruise call in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
14th September 2023

The MS Renaissance had its inaugural cruise call at the port of Gibraltar last Saturday.

The vessel carrying 436 passengers arrived in Gibraltar at 1:30pm from its previous port of call in Casablanca, Morrocco and departed later that evening at 9pm to its next port of call in Melilla.

The traditional exchange of plaques ceremony between the ship’s captain, Franck Manicacci and Caretaker Minister Vijay Daryanani took place on board the MS Renaissance.

